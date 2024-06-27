Clarinet player Emile Souvagie will perform as part of the Lichfield Festival next month.

He will be joined by pianist Hamish Brown for the performance at St Michael’s Church at midday on 5th July.

They will perform works by Schumann and Gershwin, plus the Poulenc Clarinet Sonata.

A spokesperson for the festival said:

“Emile is the current principal clarinettist of Opera Ballet Flanders – and in 2023, he won the Gold Medal in the Royal Over-Seas League’s Annual Music Competition. “Last season, he was an academist with the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, working with conductors including Klaus Mäkelä, Maxim Emelyamchev, Daniel Harding, Barbara Hannigan and Sir John Eliot Gardiner.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16. For booking details visit the Lichfield Festival website.