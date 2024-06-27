A driver has been jailed after causing the death of a man in a Burntwood crash.

Josh Sandhu, 28, from Cannock, was driving his Volkswagen Polo along Miners Way on the afternoon of 17th May 2022 when he crashed into with a Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident saw the Golf spin off the carriageway. The driver, Paul Summers – 32 and from Cannock – died at the scene.



A 20-year-old man, who was a front seat passenger in Sandhu’s car, suffered minor injuries from which he recovered.



Analysis from the airbag control module fitted to the Polo indicated that the it was accelerating from 45mph to 55mph at the point of impact, while marks suggested it was on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened.

Sandhu was jailed for 10 months at Stafford Crown Court after admitting causing death by careless driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 29 months and ordered to take an extended re-test.



Detective Constable Jim Addison, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation unit, said:

“Sandhu’s poor driving that day caused the death of a man who was simply making his way to work. Paul’s family and friends have suffered tremendously as a result.



“This collision was avoidable if Sandhu had paid attention while he was driving.” Detective Constable Jim Addison