An independent candidate has questioned a General Election rival’s call for a HS2 station to be built in Lichfield, insisting money would be better spent on existing transport options.

The proposal was put forward by Pete Longman, who will be one of seven people battling it out in the constituency on 4th July.

Mr Longman, who is managing director of Transport for Britain, has made transport a key part of his campaign, suggesting that a station at Streethay could ensure residents felt some value from the controversial high speed rail project.

But he has also suggested rethinking traditional train travel in favour of a “Hyperloop” alternative:

“A full feasibility study would cost £1.2million which is a tiny fraction of the amount spent on HS2 so far. It could also be funded from private investors and have much lower operating costs and therefore much lower fares. “Given that high speed rail is itself a relatively old technology having been around since the 1970s, we believe a more exciting approach is to utilise the Hyperloop which would enable airline type speeds at around one third of the cost of HS2 and operating at extreme efficiency with almost zero carbon emissions. “A typical journey time from Lichfield to Manchester would be 10 to 15 minutes. “It could be developed and built in much less time than HS2 Phase 2 would take.” Pete Longman

But fellow independent candidate John Madden said Lichfield residents had made their feelings clear on HS2 – and doubted the value of Hyperloop technology.

“This HS2 project is in England not Japan. “The line has destroyed people’s lives, ripped up our countryside and has now burdened taxpayers. “I love Lichfield and we have a train track already – we would be better spending it on existing railway and bus services as well as repairing the roads.” John Madden

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour