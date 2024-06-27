The race to become Lichfield’s next MP is on a knife-edge, Labour’s candidate has said.

The seat has been in Conservative hands since it was formed back in 1997.

The last General Election in 2019 saw Sir Michael Fabricant win by more than 23,000 votes.

But Labour’s Dave Robertson believes that despite that sizeable Tory majority, he can go one better this time around having finished second in 2019.

He added that the Conservative grip on Lichfield and Burntwood could be removed if voters turn out and vote tactically.

“This is a straight contest between me and Sir Michael Fabricant. “A vote for anyone else is basically a vote for the Conservatives. Only a Labour vote will bring the change that Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages need.” Dave Robertson

Mr Robertson, who is currently a member of Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council, said his belief that Labour could take the seat had come from five weeks of speaking to locals on the campaign trail.

He said:

“The sentiment I hear again and again is that people want change. “Homeowners feel let down by the impact of Conservative mismanagement on the economy, business owners want to see an end to unfair business rates, and a low-growth economy, and everyone wants a functioning health service. “Labour has plans to grow the economy and address the unfairness and mistakes of the past 14 years, but it all depends on coming out on Thursday and voting for Labour. This election isn’t over, especially not in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages. “This has been a safe Conservative seat for a long time but it’s looking really, really close. Every vote will count in this constituency, so it’s crucial that on Thursday people have their say and back change for a fairer Britain.” Dave Robertson

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour