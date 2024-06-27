A Lichfield training organisation has celebrated as its first graduates received their awards.

Adept Central was established in the city as a not-for-profit body to provide education for those wanting to become qualified counsellors.

The organisation runs accredited evening programmes – with the inaugural graduates receiving their Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling.

A spokesperson said:

“The ceremony was a heartfelt occasion, marking the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication by both the students and the tutors. “These newly-qualified counsellors are now ready to take their careers forward in the local community, where they are already volunteering for various local charities. “Their efforts will significantly bolster support for individuals dealing with mental health challenges, offering a much-needed resource in our area.” Adept Central spokesperson

Adept Central will launch its next foundation course in September. For details visit www.adeptcentral.co.uk.