Plans have been drawn up for a community building near Lichfield.

The facility would form part of the Arkall Farm development in Wigginton.

If approved, the building would sit on a plot of land already earmarked as part of the wider outline plan for the scheme.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed community building is a purpose-built single storey integrated facility, providing community social and changing facilities. “The accommodation, in line with the design guidance provided by Sports England, will

benefit the local residents and various community and sports groups.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.