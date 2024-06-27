Families are being invited to roll out their picnic blankets for an event at a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies will host a teddy bears’ picnic on 27th July, 3rd August and 4th August.

The event will see youngsters make their own teddy bear keepsake in the 90-minute session.

Staff will also host a storytelling corner and organise themed games and activities, before tucking into a picnic box.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“This brand-new event is a great opportunity for kids to come together and experience the wonderful joy that comes with making their very own teddy bear to take home. “Children will also enjoy a picnic experience, filled with food, fun and storytelling. “We’re encouraging families cosy up and get comfy by bringing their own picnic blankets, beach towel or cushions.” Sarah Murray

Tickets are £15.99 for over 3s and £7.99 for under 3s, while adult tickets are £7.40.

For more information visit www.dobbies.com/events.