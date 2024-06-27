A General Election candidate says residents want to see more police officers on the streets.

Eddie Hughes, who will represent the Conservatives in the Tamworth constituency – which includes areas such as Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – made his comments during a visit by Home Secretary James Cleverly.

He will be hoping to win back the seat from Labour who saw their candidate Sarah Edwards win it at a by-election following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

Mr Hughes said the issue of policing had been high on the agenda of local residents on the campaign trail.

“It’s great that the Conservative party have hit their target of recruiting 20,000 more police officers, but people are telling me that they want to see more police on our streets.” Eddie Hughes

Mr Cleverly, said he was “proud” of the recruitment of police officers, but added that his party would continue to take more steps to keep communities safe.

“We’re committed to an additional 8,000 officers who will be very much embedded in local communities, like here in Tamworth – the equivalent of an extra police officer for every single ward in the country. And we’re also using technology to make sure they’re more effective. “Conservatives will always focus on protecting local people, protecting local businesses, and cracking down on antisocial behaviour, something that I know Eddie has championed since becoming the candidate for Tamworth and the villages. “I’m very proud to work with him to keep the people here safe.” James Cleverly

The candidates contesting the Tamworth constituency are:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party

Susan Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats