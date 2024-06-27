A £117million project to refurbish a train fleet has been completed.

Avanti West Coast – which operates services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley – has seen the last of 65 Pendolinos given a refresh.

The project has seen a total of 574 carriages revamped over the past two years, with the introduction of new seating, an onboard shop, improved lighting, additional luggage space, new carpets, refurbished toilets and new information screens.

Andy Mellors, managing director at Avanti West Coast said:

“The refurbished Pendolinos, together with our new Evero fleet, are a key part of our mission to transform rail travel for our customers on the West Coast Main Line route. “The Pendolino is an iconic train – and now even better than before, offering customers a much-improved travel experience, with innovation and sustainability at its heart.” Andy Mellors