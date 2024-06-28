Councillors in Burntwood have raised a flag in support of Armed Forces Day.

A ceremony saw members of Burntwood Town Council show their support for the national event.

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE said

“Tomorrow (29th June) is Armed Forces Day, the annual celebration of the contributions both past and present of those who have served in the British Armed Forces.

“It is our chance to show our town’s appreciation to the Armed Forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families veterans and cadets.

“Showing support for our Armed Forces provides a much valued morale boost from serving personnel, their families and veterans.

“British Armed Forces are often serving far away from home, working to promote peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers and provided security and fighting terrorism.

“Many of our residents have served in the forces, including some of our own Members, past and present. They are all rightfully proud of their service.”

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE