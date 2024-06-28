Drivers are being warned of more roadworks misery in Lichfield with signs confirming yet another scheme is due to begin.

Motorists are already facing disruption due to a resurfacing project on Birmingham Road as well as the closure of the northbound slip road on the A38 at Streethay.

Watery Lane is also shut to allow for works to take place as part of a new housing development.

But now signs have gone up warning of a closure of the A5192 Eastern Avenue between 10th July and 19th July.

One motorist told Lichfield Live:

“Given the A38 north slip road, Watery Lane and Eastern Avenue all seem to be closed between 10th and 19th July – obviously more for the A38 and Watery Lane as well – I’m struggling to see how I get to work that week?”