Hammerwich will head to struggling Tamworth 2nds this weekend.

The hosts sit 11th, just one spot off the foot of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division table, having won just two of their games so far this season.

Hammerwich, meanwhile, find themselves in sixth after last weekend’s 85 run defeat against Milford Hall.

Play starts tomorrow (29th June) at 12.30pm.