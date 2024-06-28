A Lichfield business has stepped in to save a Yorkshire festival.

Cocker Hoop Creative – which operates the Lichfield Food Festival and other culinary events across the city and wider district -has taken over the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival after the previous owners ceased trading.

It has agreed a deal for the event’s intellectual property and assets.

Jon Arrowsmith, from Cocker Hoop Creative, said:

“Saving this established festival was our main priority. “We saw traders who have come to Lichfield had lost considerable sums of money and we had to step in and do our bit to make sure the losses were minimal.” Jon Arrowsmith

He said the deal would also benefit local events in Lichfield.

“As part of the acquisition we now have assets that other festivals will also be able to benefit from, such as marquees and logistical equipment which will be offered free of charge as our thank you to the city for supporting us. “We have to express our thanks to local businesses Ansons and Churchill Groves for their support, as well as the teams from Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council.” Jon Arrowsmith