The ska and two-tone tribute band 2 Rude turned The Hub at St Mary’s into a bouncing dance hall.

With seven musicians on the stage – including guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, tenor saxophone, trumpet and lead vocals – the ensemble played the lively music that pushed such bands as The Selector, The Specials and Madness to the top of the charts in the 1970s and 1980s.

They played hits including Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love, while One Step Beyond was a showcase for the brass.

Versions of Smoky Robinson’s Tears of a Clown and Van Morrison’s Jackie Wilson Said showed that classic pop can also lend itself to the energy and swagger of ska.

The set was energetic throughout, with songs such as Geno by Dexy’s Midnight Runners, and Madness’ House Of Fun and A Message to You Rudy and Too Much Too Young from The Specials kept the audience on their feet throughout.