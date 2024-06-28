A local fundraising rubber duck race has gone swimmingly.

The event helped to raise money for the 1st Armitage Scout Group and received support from sponsor Walton Homes.

A total of 1,000 ducks were purchased for £1 each, with the first three home winning cash prizes provided by the building firm.

Emma Simpson scooped the £100 top prize after seeing her rubber duck cross the finish line first.

Amy Summerton, director at Walton Homes, said:

“We always like to support our local communities – and with our Acresford Park development based in beautiful Handsacre, we were more than happy to continue our ongoing involvement in the Armitage with Handsacre Village Day. “Congratulations to all the winners, and everyone who took part to make the day go so swimmingly.” Amy Summerton