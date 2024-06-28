A Lichfield business is invited tradespeople to a special event later this year.

Tippers will throw open its doors at Britannia Way from 3pm to 9pm on 5th September, with more than 50 suppliers on hand with demonstrations and competitions, while special offers will also be in place.

Visitors to the Tippers Bonanza event will also be able to enjoy complementary drinks and a free meal.

A spokesperosn said:

“Tippers Bonanza is open to Tippers Trade Cash and Trade Credit Account holders. You must have an active account with Tippers to visit this event. To open an account, please visit your local branch or visit our website.”

To reserve free tickets visit the Tipper website. More details can also be found on the Facebook event page.