Chasetown have unveiled an off-the-field signing with a difference ahead of the new season.

The Scholars have brought in a new mascot – Stan the Stag – ready for the forthcoming campaign.

The mascot will play a part in the match day experience for visitors to The Scholars Ground.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Get ready fans – this season is going to be un-buck-lievable!” Chasetown FC spokesperson