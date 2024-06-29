Lichfield Operatic Society will be back on stage in the city next week with their production of Calendar Girls.

The show will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 2nd to 6th July.

Based on the hit 2004 film, the production tells the true story of a group of women in a small Yorkshire village who did something extraordinary.

A spokesperson said:

“Following the death of a much-loved husband, the women of Knapely Women’s Institute decide to blast away all preconceptions of what it is to be in the WI and set out to create a nude calendar to raise money for charity. “With unforgettable songs, every performance continues to add to the millions already raised for charity – and also proves that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman.”

Ticket details and booking information is available on the Lichfield Garrick website.