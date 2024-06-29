Lichfield Cricket Club will be aiming to halt their poor run of form as they host Pelsall.

The city side lost their eighth consecutive game in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division on the very last ball against Walsall last weekend.

The hosts will be looking to their in-form players such as George Turner – who took five wickets last time out – and the powerful all-rounder Rob Turner to pull themselves away from a potential relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the visitors have taken two wins from their last five, yet still sit fourth in the league table.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second XI will head to Wightwick and Finchfield, while the thirds will host Penkridge.

Play starts this afternoon (29th June) at 12.30pm.