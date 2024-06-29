Plans to convert offices in Lichfield into apartments have been approved.

The Grade II listed building at 71-73 Upper St John Street will become eight new homes as part of the proposals.

A planning application said the building had originally been in residential use before being converted into offices.

A statement added:

“The property has been vacant for a considerable period of time and some

elements are in a state of disrepair. “The building was last used as an office in December 2019. The property had been advertised on the open market For Let since December 2019 but generated very little interest. “The site is in a highly sustainable location, close to Lichfield City train station and the city centre bus station. The local area consists of a mix of commercial, retail and residential uses, consistent with a city centre use.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.