A local swimming club is hoping to secure £500 of funding to help increase participation.

Burntwood Swimming Club’s application to the Better Burntwood Fund will be discussed by councillors at a meeting next week.

The club said that the funding would help ensure as many people as possible could take to the water.

“The club is keen to remove barriers to participation to our sport and club for the local community. “One of these barriers is the initial outlay of money for the required kit. This includes kkckboards, pull buoys, flippers and hand paddles. “The club would like to be able to provide swimmers from a lower income family with the use of flippers during our training sessions. Currently some children miss out on sessions as they do not have flippers and cannot keep up with the pass. This isolates them to a degree and the club would like to end this for them. “The club will manage the usage and return of the flippers which will be kept in our kit cupboard at Burntwood Leisure Centre.”

The application will be discussed by Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee on 3rd July.