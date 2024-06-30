Burntwood Rugby Club have celebrated another successful campaign at their end of season presentations.

Following on from promotions to Levels 7 and 10 respectively a season earlier, the two senior sides finished in their best ever positions in the Midlands Leagues. The first XV also made it to a county cup final.

Clubman of the Year went to Alex Smail who forced his way on to the pitch despite a leg injury which will require an operation soon. He also earned county under 20s selection, with his assistance with coaching the colts’ squad recognised through the award.

The roll of honour for other awards’ recipients was:

First team top points scorer – Brett Taylor

First team top try scorer – Luke Rookyard

First team player of the year – Tom Shorrock

Second team top points scorer – Craig Seedhouse

Second team top try scorer – Mackenzie Johnson

Coaches’ player of the season – Tye O’Connor

Players’ player of the season – Jordan Anderson

Third team player of the season – Jake Rehman

The most improved player award went to Alex Rich, while the young player of the year award was received by Kian Carter. Both players also achieved county under 20 call-ups.

The junior section staged their presentations with the club taking the opportunity to add to their fundraising total for the St Giles March of the Elephants project.

The club’s elephant sculpture, Elwood, goes on show in Lichfield from 1st July.

The 2024-25 season will include a 3rd XV playing in the Staffordshire Merit Leagues – the first time for many seasons that the club will field three regular senior sides.

Training in preparation for the new campaign begins in early July.

Anyone interested in playing for the club, whatever their age or experience, will be welcome.