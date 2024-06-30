Police and a victim support service have teamed up to highlight the help available to those affected by domestic abuse during Euro 2024.

A campaign is also underway to encourage perpetrators and those at risk of violent behaviour towards partners and loved ones to get help to change.

New Era is a support service commissioned by a partnership involving the Staffordshire Commissioner, Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

Melina Hancox, area manager of New Era, said:

“Although not especially identified through local services, there is some evidence that domestic abuse increases during football tournaments, particularly where the home side loses games. “As a preventative measure, the Goals for Change campaign reaches out to those that cause harm to show they there is support and services for them to build skills for change, operating alongside the established services for victims.” Melina Hancox

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who is also chair of the Violence Reduction Alliance, said:

“The Goals for Change campaign raises awareness of the specialist support available to victims of domestic abuse, as well as the help on offer for perpetrators wanting to change their abusive behaviour. “Major football tournaments could add to already heightened tensions in the home for some people, but no one should have to experience abusive or violent behaviour, no matter the results of the game. “If you have any concerns about a situation at home, please seek support” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

For victim support services, call New Era on 0300 303 3778 or visit www.new-era.uk. A confidential helpline for perpetrators is available on 0300 373 5772.