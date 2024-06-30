Youngsters with learning disabilities are being invited to give football a go in Burntwood.

Chasetown Youth is hosting disability football sessions for children aged between five and 16 at Chase Terrace Academy.

A spokesperson said:

“We offer a safe space for children with a range of learning disabilities to enjoy football with indoor facilities to offer a non-competitive environment to enjoy the fun of football and being part of a team. “Training sessions are always structured to maximise the learning experience and above all make sure everyone plays with a big smile on their face.”

The football training take place on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm, with free taster sessions on offer. For more details call Jane on 07934 771858 or email [email protected].