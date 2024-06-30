Final preparations are taking place ahead of the return of the Lichfield Festival.

The music and arts event will run from 4th to 14th July and feature artists from the worlds of classical, folk, world, jazz, cabaret and popular music, as well as theatre, dance and the written word.

Headline acts include Seth Lakeman, The Longest Johns, Ballet Cymru, sitar player Jasdeep Singh Degun, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, the Brodsky Quartet, Maya Youssef, pianist James Pearson and violinist Lizzie Ball.

The opening night in Lichfield Cathedral will see Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons played by violinist Rachel Podger with her ensemble Brecon Baroque.

A spokesperson said:

“Other highlights include an outdoor performance of the children’s classic Peter and the Wolf, Ghosts, Werewolves and Countryfolk with Jim Causley and Miranda Sykes, wine tasting and beautiful baroque music with Oz Clarke and Armonico Consort, jazz pianist Wendy Kirkland’s Blossom Time, and the daytime Young Artists series of superb emerging talent. “As well as that, there are Festival Fireworks in Beacon Park and a magical candlelit concert by pianist Danny Driver in Lichfield Cathedral to close the festival.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

For more details and ticket information visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.