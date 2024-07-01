Alrewas took the honours in a close-run encounter against Sawley.

Playing at home, the Herons won the toss and opted to bat.

Number three Jahurul Islam starred as he struck 80 from 100 balls before being bowled by Ben Slater.

But Matthew Frend picked up the mantle from his team-mate as he hit a half-century as Alrewas finished their 50 overs on 216-9.

Sawley’s response got off to a solid start with a steady flow of runs as James Chapman (48) and Kieran Pell (46) top scored.

But Ben Foley proved to be a thorn in the side of the visitors as he finished with figures of 7-39 as Sawley fell three runs short of the total before being bowled out.