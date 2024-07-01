The family of a Lichfield cyclist are celebrating after she secured a spot at the Olympics.

Sophie Capewell will be part of the Team GB track squad in Paris later this summer.

The 25-year-old grew up in the city and rode for Lichfield City Cycling Club before taking on by the British cycling academy when she was 15.

Her mother, Debbie, said the Olympics would be a poignant time for the family as they see Sophie compete almost three years since the death of her father Nigel, who competed at the Paralympics in Atlanta and Sydney.

“It’s been a difficult few years for us, so to be where Sophie is today is testament to her strength of character and determination. “Sophie and Nigel often used to talk of the dream of her going to the Olympics, so when she was selected to compete at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 it was amazing and quite emotional as he didn’t get to see her ride – especially as she won both a silver and bronze medal in the 500m time trial and Keirin. “Now a few years on, here she is.” Debbie Capewell

Sophie will be joined by Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant as the look to win Britain’s first ever medal in the team sprint event.

She told the Team GB website:

“We all have our strengths and things we can bring to the team – it has been an important part of our journey to even qualify to make sure we are a team. “It makes us even stronger on the track knowing we have each other’s backs off it.” Sophie Capewell