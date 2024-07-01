The challenges facing the NHS and care system have been a key issue on the campaign trail, a candidate standing in Lichfield has said.

Paul Ray will represent the Liberal Democrats in the General Election on Thursday (4th July).

He said the weeks of campaigning had shown that healthcare would be a key focus for people when they head to the ballot box.

“The message that has come through loud and clear is that our NHS, GP and care services are just not working and have been run into the ground by the Conservatives. “One of the things I have heard most during this campaign from residents is the difficulty with getting a GP appointment. The Lib Dems have a policy which will ensure everyone can see a GP within 24 hours for urgent cases and all cases within seven days. “Another issue that has come up time and time again is the state of our care service. This is a particularly relevant issue in our area where we have a higher proportion of older people compared to other parts of the country. “You cannot solve the issues with the NHS unless you fix our broken care system. We need joined-up thinking to manage social care alongside health care, so we say that there should be a cross-party commission to finally come up with a long term and sustainable solution for our care system.” Paul Ray

The Liberal Democrat candidate said that regardless of which party wins power this week money alone would not solve problems in the healthcare system.

“We need to reform and improve the NHS – and one major way that that can be done is by fixing our care system. “Currently, beds in our local hospitals are occupied by patients who shouldn’t be in hospital, but have nowhere suitable to go. We have to expand social care services in our area and so unblock these beds and that will then reduce waiting lists.” Paul Ray

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour