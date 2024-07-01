Hammerwich suffered disappointment as they went down by seven wickets at Tamworth 2nds.

The visitors opted to bat first after winning the toss and began brightly as they reached 107-3.

But a collapse saw them slip to 109-7 before a late rally meant they were bowled out for 141.

Tamworth’s response was spearheaded by opening pair George Baker and Daniel Baker who posted 32 and 72 respectively.

John Jennings, Hasan Ali and Jack Taylor all took a wicket each, but it wasn’t enough as the visitors eased past the required total to secure the victory.