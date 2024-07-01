Thieves have stolen money and keys from a car parked at a pub in Wall.

The black Range Rover was outside the Trooper Inn when it was targeted at 1pm on Saturday (29th June).

A white Hyundai car with a number plate beginning FV18 is believed to be involved in the incident.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police said:

“The vehicle was damaged as the offenders forced entry to the car.”

PCSO Andrea Horsnalll

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 418 of 29th June.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments