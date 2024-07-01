Thieves have stolen money and keys from a car parked at a pub in Wall.

The black Range Rover was outside the Trooper Inn when it was targeted at 1pm on Saturday (29th June).

A white Hyundai car with a number plate beginning FV18 is believed to be involved in the incident.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police said:

“The vehicle was damaged as the offenders forced entry to the car.” PCSO Andrea Horsnalll

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 418 of 29th June.