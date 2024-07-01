New trustees of the Lichfield Garrick theatre have been appointed.

David Hill has also been confirmed as the chair of the board of the city venue.

The new members are Denise Baker, Amanda Grace, Nana Panti-Amoa and Sharon Taylor. They join existing members Natalie Haslam, Josh Beaumont, Sophie Price, Emma Ryan, Beth Shouler and Deb Baker.

Daniel Buckroyd, chief executive and artistic director at the Garrick, said:

“The vitality and relevance of an arts charity like the Garrick is built upon the partnership between its staff and its volunteer trustees, so we’re incredibly lucky to have such a talented, committed, diverse group of new members joining our board at this exciting time of growth. “With David Hill’s leadership as chair and the continued insightful input of our new and existing board members, I’m confident that the Garrick can continue to flourish and provide creative and cultural opportunities for all of the communities that it serves in Lichfield and beyond.” Daniel Buckroyd

The new chair of the board of trustees has held roles such as marketing director of the Birmingham Hippodrome, artistic directo of Theatre Station Blyth and associate director at The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenha.

Mr Hill said:

“I’m delighted to have been appointed as chair of the Garrick as we embark on the next exciting stage of development for this popular and important theatre venue. “A relatively new board brings a terrific range of skills and experience, alongside a dynamic and committed approach. “We are thrilled to welcome our four new trustees, who will help us ensure we have the right mix of local, business and artistic expertise to ensure we can provide appropriate support to our outstanding officer team.” David Hill