Lichfield could be on track for a direct train link to Manchester if proposals are given the green light.

London Northwestern Railway has put forward the plans which it says would improve connectivity between the Midlands and the North West.

Under the proposals, the operator’s existing services to Crewe from Lichfield Trent Valley on the West Coast Main Line would be extended through to Manchester. It would also see a new route between Stafford and Manchester Airport created.

The company hopes to get the go-ahead to begin running the new routes from summer 2026.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Trains – operator of London Northwestern Railway – said:

“This proposal puts passengers at the heart of the railway and is the common sense solution to increase connectivity between the North West and the West Midlands following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2. “The best way to provide new journey opportunities to Manchester is simply to extend existing services rather than trying to squeeze more trains onto the congested West Coast Main Line. “Additionally, the millions of pounds of extra revenue our proposals would generate will be returned to the taxpayer, providing a win-win for rail passengers. “Just as we have shown with our existing long-distance services to Birmingham and Liverpool, our green and environmentally-friendly new electric trains will provide an affordable alternative to the car and coach, with fares up to 50% cheaper than the main intercity operator.” Ian McConnell

London Northwestern Railway will formally submit its plans to the Office for Rail and Road later this year.