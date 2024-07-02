An actress will be supporting a Lichfield group when they hold their annual awards ceremony.

Mina Anwar, who has appeared in a number of stage shows and in TV comedy The Thin Blue Line, will be at the Liberty Jamboree event at the Guildhall this evening (2nd July).

A spokesperson said:

“We are delighted that Mina Anwar will be attending to help celebrate the achievements and contributions of our members. “Mina’s presence will undoubtedly inspire and uplift attendees, aligning with our mission to foster a supportive and inclusive community. “Her insights and commitment to fostering inclusion and equality will be invaluable to our community.” Liberty Jamboree spokesperson