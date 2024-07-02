Bookings are open for eligible children and young people to enjoy free activities this summer.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) scheme runs from 23rd July to 30th August at a range of venues across Staffordshire.

It is open to youngsters aged between five and 16 who receive free school meals.

Debbie Nash, from Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are so pleased to introduce some new providers this year and welcome back some familiar faces as we embark on another summer of creating unforgettable experiences for children and young people across Staffordshire. “We received an overwhelming number of applications from organisations to deliver this year’s programme and all successful providers will be meeting the Holiday Activities and Food quality framework. “Our Summer HAF programme will provide a range of activities for learning, growth, and enjoyment, giving every child that takes part, the opportunity to have fun and enjoy the school holidays. “Whether your children are looking to explore new hobbies, make new friends, or simply have fun, our diverse range of activities has something for everyone.” Debbie Nash

To book or to find out more visit Holiday Activities and Food website.