A junior football team in Burntwood has been boosted by an act of kindness from a business.

Marketing and communications agency Liquid has sponsored the Midland Soccer Academy under eight kit.

It is part of a bid to carry out 20 acts of kindness in local communities.

The move saw the company’s blue logo appear on the front of the team’s kit.

Elisabeth Lewis-Jones, CEO of Liquid, said:

“We’re incredibly passionate about sport, especially football and giving back to our local communities. “Grassroots initiatives are so important, and we’re excited to see these young footballers grow and succeed both on and off the field.” Elisabeth Lewis-Jones

Midland Soccer Academy’s under eights currently compete in the South Staffordshire Junior League and reached two cup finals last season.