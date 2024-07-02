A Conservative candidate says voters need to consider the need for a strong local voice with Labour poised for a “supermajority” at the General Election.

Eddie Hughes will be among the hopefuls in the Tamworth constituency – which covers areas such as Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – on 4th July.

The Tory candidate said Labour was on course for huge national gains, but believes the local battle will be a tight one.

“The polls are clear – it’s a two-horse race in Tamworth and the villages between me and Labour. “With Keir Starmer on track for a supermajority nationally, we need a local Conservative voice in Parliament to hold the left to account. “There is no doubt that this election is extremely close between me and Labour. A vote for any other party will let Labour in. “A vote for me is a vote for a local champion who will stand up for Tamworth and the villages, and our priorities. “So, this is my commitment to local residents – no matter who’s in power in Westminster, I will always be your voice, I will always stand up for our values, and I will always get things done for our area.” Eddie Hughes

Mr Hughes, who previously held the Walsall North seat which has disappeared at this election due to boundary changes, said he had a track record voters could count on.

“I’ve worked with local people to make a real difference and have met hundreds of people, community organisations and businesses. Our amazing communities deserve a representative who will put them on the map, promote our rich heritage and focus on what matters to you and your family. “As an experienced MP in the West Midlands, I know how to get the most out of Westminster to benefit local people. I will work hard and be persistent to get the best outcomes for our communities. “In my former constituency, I successfully secured £36million for vital healthcare. I will do the same for Tamworth and the villages to get the investment we need.” Eddie Hughes

The candidates contesting the Tamworth constituency are:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party

Susan Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats