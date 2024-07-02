A drop-in session is being held for people to find out more about the project to demolish a Lichfield city centre car park.

Lichfield District Council will host the session at the Lichfield Garrick between 11.30am and 6.30pm tomorrow (3rd July).

The Birmingham Road car park is being knocked down as part of work on the new cinema development in the adjoining former Debenhams building.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us to meet members of the specialist demolition contractors from Cawarden and project officers from Lichfield District Council.”