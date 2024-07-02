A General Election candidate in Lichfield says his party have a plan to deal with crime and policing.

Dave Robertson will be among seven candidates vying to be the area’s next MP when residents go to the polls for the General Election on Thursday (4th July).

The Labour representative said the party were clear about the need to tackle crime.

He said:

“The Conservative government cut thousands of police officers from our streets, then presented filling just part of that gap as a victory “Crime – and the fear of crime – comes up on the doorstep every single day. The government hasn’t given us the reassurance we all want – that we can go about our lives peacefully.” Dave Robertson

Labour say plans are in place to deal with issues such as anti-social behaviour, knife crime, violence against women and girls, and rural crime.

Their Lichfield candidate said:

“The Conservatives say that crime has come down, but that doesn’t reflect reality. “Firstly, their announcements conveniently exclude fraud – which has ballooned until it’s now over 40% of all crime. “And secondly, just look at what’s happening with anti-social behaviour in our town and village centres. We must do better. “Our police and PCSOs are wonderful, but there simply aren’t enough of them. Fourteen years of Conservative cuts and mismanagement have created that situation. “Labour has more than hope. It has a plan. Banning the sale of ninja swords and zombie knives, a dedicated rape crime unit in every police force, and communities will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong. “They’re all common sense steps, but they need to happen quickly so that we can be safer and feel safer.” Dave Robertson

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour