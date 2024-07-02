Lichfield Cricket Club secured a draw at home against Pelsall to secure six crucial points in their bid to avoid relegation.

The city side’s tailenders managed to hold their own and deny the visitors a tenth wicket before the end of their 50 over innings, 54 runs short of the total.

Pelsall won the toss and elected to bat first, as opener Ahsan Akbar scored a stunning unbeaten 126 not out.

George Turner struck twice for the hosts, who only managed to take five wickets as his side were set a target of 253.

The reply saw Stuart Fielding hit an impressive 60 before being caught and bowled by Tom Boyd, while captain Adam Braddock put on 40 for his wicket.

A collapse which saw Lichfield lose four wickets in six overs left their tail end to try and block out for the remainder of the contest.

Turner and Harry Dowen both remained unbeaten as the city men finished their innings on a score of 199-9.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team beat Wightwick and Finchfield, while the thirds drew with Penkridge.