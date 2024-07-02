A story of marital – and extra-marital – relations will take centre stage when the Lichfield Players return to the stage.

The Opposite Sex by David Tristram will be performed in the Lichfield Garrick’s Studio space between 17th and 20th July.

The show follows characters Mark, Vicky, Eric and Judith who have something in common.

When the unknowingly intertwined couples meet for dinner, a potentially pleasant evening soon turns into an all-out battle of the sexes where past secrets are revealed and hilarity ensues in this fast-paced, witty play.

Director Maureen George said:

“Most marriages have their ups and downs, but for our couples, marriage is like climbing a mountain in flip flops and skydiving down without a parachute. “So far, rehearsals have been frivolous, frightening, fraught and funny – put them all together and it’s going to be a fantastic show.” Maureen George

The run will also include a Saturday matinee performance. Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 01543 412121 or by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.