Whittington will be hoping to retain Heart of England in Bloom gold status when judges return to the village next week.

The accolade has been held for the past five years.

Judges will be touring the local area on 12th July, with residents asked to make sure their gardens are looking as attractive as possible.

Although details of the route they will take are not known, streets such as Fisherwick Road, Main Street, Burton Road and Back Lane are expected to be on the list.