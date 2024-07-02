There was disappointment with the bat for Whittington as they lost by six wickets at Pelsall 2nds.

After batting first, they saw only Shazad Malik and Osman Malik reach double figures – 19 each – as they were skittled out for 84 in 33.4 overs.

They reduced the hosts to 30-3 as Muhammad Awais took two wickets and Abdulwali Safi also claimed one, but Pelsall eased past the target for the loss of just four wickets.

The result leaves Whittington fourth in the South Staffordshire County League Division Two.