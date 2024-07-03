Chaos or change will be the choice for voters when they head to the polls, a Labour General Election candidate has said.

Sarah Edwards will be hoping to retain the Tamworth seat – which includes areas such as Stonnall, Fazeley, Whittington and Shenstone – which she won at a by-election following the resignation of the previous Conservative MP Christopher Pincher.

The Labour hopeful said change was needed from previous Tory governments.

“The Conservatives have been in power for 14 years, and let’s be clear, they’ve let our country down. “Labour has a plan to stop the chaos and deliver the change that we desperately need. “The choice is clear – Conservative chaos or change and a decade of national renewal with Labour. But change will only come if you vote for it.” Sarah Edwards

The candidates contesting the Tamworth constituency are:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party

Susan Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats