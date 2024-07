Chasetown have confirmed that defender Luke McGinnell has left the club.

He had been in his second spell at The Scholars Ground, but will now move on to pastures new.

Manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“I’m gutted to lose him – he is a top top lad and footballer. “But he was frustrated at times at being out of the side and has been offered an opportunity at a very good club.” Mark Swann