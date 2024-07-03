Community groups have been praised for their work in contributing to a recent Festival of Flowers event.

It was held at Chasetown Methodist Church last month and saw displays created by local organisations.

Cllr Kathy Coe, chair of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I have to commend all of the groups who produced the wonderful displays – they were amazing. “Our own Burntwood Town Council staff produced a wonderful planter which will be moved after the event and will still be a beautiful addition to Burntwood. “I was very impressed with the work that Chasetown Methodist Church do and the many very talented groups that they work with. It was a beautiful way to demonstrate the breadth of talent within the church. “Thank you to Lynda Gethin who showed me around and talked about all of the displays and groups so eloquently.” Cllr Kathy Coe