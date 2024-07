Crowds turned out to enjoy a free performance by the City of Lichfield Concert Band.

The popular group performed in Museum Gardens at Beacon Park with a varied programme of music including pop hits, swing and classic big band numbers.

A spokesperson said:

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable concert – and there was only a short spell of rain.”

“Thanks to Chandlers Cafe for gifting the band teas and coffees to keep us warm at half time.”