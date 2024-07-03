Lichfield’s Finlay Lines kept his Wera Tools British Kart Championship hopes on track after a gritty comeback.

The Synergy Kart driver set the third-fastest time in qualifying at Warden Law as he faced off against 26 other racers in the MiniMax 950 class.

Lines took the heat one win before taking seventh in the second heat to put himself second on the grid for the pre-final.

Taking the lead on lap two, the Lichfield racer stayed out front for two laps, before a mistake saw him fall back to eighth.

But Lines fought back to take a fourth place finish and secure a second row spot on the grid for the main final.

Things got off to a challenging start when he was bumped from behind and fell to 11th on the opening lap.

Lines set about clawing his way back in the 15 minute race though as he reeled in the top three going into the final lap.

He made up two more places before the finish to claim a well-earned podium spot.

The result means the Maximum Motorsport driver consolidates his second place in the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships points standings with two more rounds of the Rotax campaign left to compete in.