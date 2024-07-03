The loyalty of MPs should be to their locality before their party, a Conservative candidate has said.

Sir Michael Fabricant is among seven candidates bidding to be the next MP for Lichfield.

But with polls suggesting Labour will sweep to power nationally, the Conservative hopeful said he had shown he was prepared to fight for residents.

“With a huge Labour majority being predicted in Parliament, Lichfield and Burntwood does not need an MP who will always agree with the government if it’s not in the best interests of our area. “Too many new and inexperienced MPs think they have to be loyal to their Whips instead of to their electorate – I have never believed in that. “Nobody has ever thought of me as a ‘yes man’ and I have a strong track record voting against Conservative legislation when I thought it wrong for our region. “If re-elected I will do the same with a Labour Government.” “When Labour was last in power, I had a good relationship with many Labour ministers and I was able to persuade them to change legislation sometimes when it worked for the benefit of Lichfield and Burntwood. “Loyalty to your locality should always come before party.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour