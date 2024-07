An evening of magic and illusion is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Masters of Deception will be at the city theatre on 31st August.

Featuring Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones and Matricks Illusion, the show will combine elements of danger, comedy and charm.

Tickets range from £27 to £30 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.