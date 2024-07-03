A cheque for £160,000 has been handed over at the National Memorial Arboretum by representatives from Ride to the Wall.

The presentation was made as part of the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Weekend celebrations.

The money was raised by the annual ride which sees thousands of bikers visit the Alrewas centre for remembrance to pay tribute to those who can “no longer ride by our side”.

A spokesperson for the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“To date, over £1.6million has been raised through Ride to the Wall’s activities. “The incredible and unwavering support from the motorcycle community continues to help us to care for the nation’s year-round place to remember, and to ensure that the baton of Remembrance can be passed on to future generations.”

The next Ride to the Wall is due to take place on 5th October.